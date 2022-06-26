The New South Wales Blues have handed out a flogging in the second State of Origin game to keep the series alive, defeating the Queensland Maroons 44 points to 12.

But who were their best in the blitz?

Here are the players ratings for the Blues.

1. James Tedesco - 9/10

James Tedesco was probably unlucky to not be named the man of the match for a superb performance - one that has almost come to be what we expect of him.

He was simply everywhere for the Blues, running for a staggering 265 metres from 26 carries. He also had 12 tackle busts in that time and played a hand in some of the Blues' tries without recording an assist.

2. Brian To'o - 7.5

To'o was his usual self, reminding everyone why he is the most important winger in the game, in any team he plays.

There is no winger in the competition who comes close to matching the running game that the Penrith winger possesses, and he made 261 metres on Sunday evening to prove it, to go with a try just before halftime.

3. Matt Burton - 8.5

Burton was simply phenomenal on debut, giving Queensland's defensive line headaches and back three nightmares when he chimed into the kicking game.

Scored New South Wales' first try and assisted another later in the contest in a performance which proved he belongs at this level.

4. Stephen Crichton - 5

There wasn't a bad Blue on the field in Perth, but Crichton certainly didn't have a great deal of influence over the game which will leave his spot for Game 3 in serious doubt given the likely return - or at the very least fitness - of Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell.

Crichton only made 43 metres from 8 runs and struggled to have any sway over the game, although he did lay on a try.

5. Daniel Tupou - 7

Tupou reminded everyone why he won the race to be selected over Josh Addo-Carr. The speculation has been height, but in truth, it's all down to his running game and work ethic out of his own end.

The towering winger cracked 200 metres and was excellent for Brad Fittler's side.

6. Jarome Luai - 6

Luai again tried hard - as he did in Game 1 - but didn't have nearly as much influence over the game. That is obviously a result of other players around him being on a much higher level, but he still had 62 running metres and some nice moments with the ball in hand.

7. Nathan Cleary - 9

Cleary was criticised from pillar to post after the series-opener, but was phenomenal in Game 2, laying on a couple of tries and scoring a double for himself.

He also led the kicking game and directed his team around the park perfectly.

8. Payne Haas - 6.5

It's rare that we get to the end of a game and Payne Haas had the least impact out of any middle third forward, but that's what happened in Perth.

Not to say Haas was poor - he still passed 100 metres in reduced minutes due to an ankle injury (he was spotted in a moon boot post-game) - but he wasn't his usual self, despite still being a threat.

9. Apisai Koroisau - 7

One of the key learnings out of the opening game was that the Blues needed two hooking options for Game 2. They made the change, and it worked wonders with Koroisau getting the game off to a good start.

Good service, strong defence and an ability to get his side rolling on the front foot meant it was all downhill for the Blues once he was taken out of the game. Limited minutes, but he did his job and will be there again for the decider.

10. Jake Trbojevic - 8

Trbojevic was the most criticised addition to Fittler's side for Game 2, but it turns out he was potentially the best addition, taking control in the middle third and putting together his best game of 2022 to date given how poor (in attack at least) his form has been at Manly.

Playing prop instead of lock and having a one-dimensional role of "run hard, tackle hard" seemed to work wonders as well, making 143 metres and 31 tackles.

11. Cameron Murray - 7

Murray might have had a slightly off night in the opener, but there was none of that in Perth. A typical workman-like performance saw him break a couple of tackles and make 28 of his own.

12. Liam Martin - 7

Martin was another player who was off in the opener, but had some very tough runs in Game 2, particularly during the first half where he bent the line a handful of times.

A strong performance from the Panther which keeps his spot in no doubt for Game 3.

13. Isaah Yeo - 8

Yeo, like his backrow partners, also bounced back to his best in Perth. No head knock in the opening minutes helped, but he cracked 100 metres and made 35 tackles.

14. Damien Cook - 6.5

Cook might have been reduced to a bench role, but he played it very strongly in an unchanged 47-minute stint once he made his way onto the field to replace Koroisau.

Defended well, helped his side control the ruck speed and will be there again for Game 3.

15. Angus Crichton - 7

Crichton was brought into the side for Game 2 to be an experienced head, and didn't disappoint, running hard, tackling hard and scoring the final try of the contest.

16. Junior Paulo - 8

Paulo was absolutely phenomenal off the bench in this one.

After making virtually no impact in the series opener, he was given the same role by Fittler, and this time excelled from start to finish in his 45 minutes, running for 123 metres.

17. Siosifa Talakai - 5

Talakai didn't get a lot of game time - and it all came after the game had been decided - but he still did a job, didn't make any mistakes and will be in contention for a spot in this side for years to come, although the return of Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton in time for Game 3 could see him lose his spot immediately.

Total: 121.5/170