Queensland star Tom Dearden has claimed the 2025 Wally Lewis Medal for man of the series in the State of Origin series.

Dearden, who played from the bench in Game 1, was promoted to the halfback jumper in Game 2 after head coach Billy Slater elected to axe Daly Cherry-Evans.

The decision paid dividends, with Dearden solid in Game 2 as part of a new halves partnership alongside five-eighth Cameron Munster who took out man of the match honours in Perth.

Dearden then put together the perfect performance at both ends of the park in Game 3, scoring a double and matching a number of big tackles in defence to be named man of the match.

That was then added too by being named the Wally Lewis Medalist.

Dearden finished Game 3 with not just a double, but 148 metres from 16 runs, a line break and a line break assist, 515 kicking metres and 27 tackles.