The 2025 State of Origin series is over, with the Queensland Maroons claiming the win despite dropping Game 1.

Their perfect Game 3 performance, and a stunning first half in Perth, means they have dominated the back-end of the series to reclaim the shield they lost last year.

With all three games behind us, it's now time to reavel Zero Tackle's team of the series.

Set to the back drop of the looming Ashes tour in England, this year's Origin series takes on extra importance.

Players must have started at least one game in a position (including the bench) to be named there.

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Queensland)

None of the fullbacks overly stood out during the first two games. Dylan Edwards, who played all three games for the Blues, was solid to start with worsening performances doing nothing to dispel the rumours he isn't up to this level.

Kalyn Ponga was also poor in Game 1 and 2, and while you never want to see an injury, it could have been a blessing in disguise for Queensland.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow had a shocker out wide in Game 1, but was good in Game 2, and excellent in Game 3, so deserves to take the number one jumper.

2. Brian To'o (New South Wales)

The first and probably most obvious selection from the side south of the Tweed is Brian To'o.

The star Penrith winger was the Blues best across the series by a comfortable margin, racking up the metres and scoring tries when the rest of his team floundered.

He is a walk-up starter for the Blues and one of a handful of players who can consider themselves safe heading into next year.

3. Robert Toia (Queensland)

On debut, Robert Toia did a magnificent job for the Maroons at both ends of the park.

Even in the losing effort that was Game 1, he was among Queensland's best. The Roosters rookie, who had played just ten NRL games prior to his Origin debut, then took his performances to another level in Games 2 and 3.

An easy selection, and he will be pushing for a spot on the Ashes tour at the end of the year.

4. Stephen Crichton (New South Wales)

The Queenslanders had a revolving door in the other centre spot, so there are options, but none of them performed better than Stephen Crichton, who at this point surely must be considered the next Blues captain.

The Bulldogs star was solid at both ends of the park, and while his involvement was limited on Wednesday in the decider, he still came up with a try that breathed some air of life into the Blues.

5. Xavier Coates (Queensland)

Coates had a side switch after Game 1 of this series, and it worked well.

He was poor in the opener, but strong thereafter, running for big metres during the decider and being a constant threat in the air during the final two games.

Queensland needed points, and using their attacking weapon with the natural gift of height seemed to help that cause along.

6. Cameron Munster (Queensland)

It'll come as no surprise that Cameron Munster beats out both Mitchell Moses and Jarome Luai for the number six jersey in this team of the series.

Moses, although fantastic, only played one game, while Luai looked hopelessly out of his depth in both Games 2 and 3, and could well be finished as an Origin player.

Munster, on the other hand, was man of the match in Game 2, and might have been on Wednesday if not for his halves partner, despite the devastating loss of his father just days out from the game.

7. Tom Dearden (Queensland)

A new star has been born.

When Billy Slater elected to axe captain Daly Cherry-Evans after Game 1 and put the halfback jersey on Tom Dearden, it was seen as a panicked manoeuvre.

But it wasn't.

It was a stroke of genius, and Dearden may well have the Queensland number seven jersey locked up for the next decade.

8. Payne Haas (New South Wales)

Haas is one of the few Blues players who can hold their head high coming out of the series. He battled injuries on the way into Game 1 and 3, but was still the best forward on the field across the entirety of the series, and it wasn't all that close.

Was one of the only players who looked like creating any momentum for the Blues in the decider, but it was Game 1 where he truly reminded the rugby league world what he could do.

9. Harry Grant (Queensland)

Harry Grant had a shocking start to the series, playing what may well have been his worst ever Origin game.

The comments went into overdrive regarding the stat Queensland had never won a game while he started.

That has now done a dramatic 180-degree turn, with Queensland winning Game 2 and 3 while Grant was part of Billy Slater's run on 13.

He comprehensively outplayed Reece Robson.

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Queensland)

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has a mortgage on a Queensland jersey for as long as he wants it.

Solid in Game 1, and poor playing through injury in Game 2, the Gold Coast captain reminded us what he could do in Game 3 with some exceptional runs and bruising hits.

He did everything an Origin prop needs to do and will be a key figure of this Queensland side over the next decade - not that it'll come as a surprise to anyone who has watched his development.

11. Reuben Cotter (Queensland)

Reuben Cotter has never played a bad game in Maroon. It's as simple as that.

All three games this year saw him tackle himself to a standstill despite playing out of position in the second-row.

His work with the ball showed signs of danger throughout the series too, and he will thoroughly deserve his spot on the plane to England in October.

12. Kurt Capewell (Queensland)

We gave some consideration to picking Angus Crichton as the other second-rower given his performance in Game 1, but in the end it was impossible to overlook Kurt Capewell.

Was a key part of both of Queensland's wins, particularly Game 2 where he was in the top couple of players on field.

Quieter in the decider, but still did his job soundly.

13. Isaah Yeo (New South Wales)

In truth, Yeo was the last forward picked in this side. He played lock in all three games, but on the whole, was outplayed by Trent Loiero.

From a balance point of view though, Loiero is used elsewhere, with Yeo sneaking into the team.

Hard to find a great deal of positives for Yeo. He was strong in Game 1, but then, as an on-field leader, failed to adjust when Queensland changed their approach in Game 2 and 3.

14. Patrick Carrigan (Queensland)

A somewhat strange series for Carrigan who was one of Queensland's best in Game 1 when starting, but then was axed to the bench for Game 2 and 3.

It was hardly a demotion though.

He was the first one into the game during the decider, and easily Queensland's best forward.

He was tipped as Queensland's next captain, but now surely must be if Munster is to run into injury problems over the coming years.

15. Kurt Mann (Queensland)

Mann was 18th man for Game 1, and then called into the side for Game 2 and 3 when Daly Cherry-Evans was dropped, and Tom Dearden promoted.

He had an excellent start to life as an Origin player in Game 2, and while he was quieter on Wednesday, he still did his job at both ends of the park so secures his spot in this side.

16. Lindsay Collins (Queensland)

Origin is so often about aggression, but the Blues lacked it despite picking a bench with the intent of using it. Spencer Leniu, for all his carry on after Game 1, was a powder puff in Game 2 and 3.

Stefano Utoikamanu wasn't horrendous in Game 3, but he sure didn't set the world on fire.

That leaves Lindsay Collins winning this bench spot. In truth, he was underdone coming into the series and didn't play that well either, but he was certainly the best of the rest.

17. Trent Loiero (Queensland)

We already briefly mentioned Loiero, but he wins a spot in the side purely based on his excellent defence.

He didn't do a great deal in attack, and was poor in Game 1, but Billy Slater retained him in a different role - starting - and it worked.

Loiero is the type of grinder who needs to start at Origin level, and he tackled himself to a standstill across Game 2 and 3.