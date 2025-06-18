The Queensland Maroons have managed to take out a thriller in Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series at Optus Stadium in Perth, setting up a live decider in Sydney in a few weeks time.

It was all Queensland in the first half, with the Maroons racing away to a 26-6 lead.

New South Wales scored the first try of the match through Brian To'o, but it was all Queensland from there as they ran in four tries to the end of the first half.

An 8-0 penalty count at the break undoubtedly assisted the Maroons, who dominated possession and territory to take what was seemingly an unassaible lead.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow managed to score the first two for Queensland, one off a sweeping pass to the right and another off a high kick where he out-leapt Brian To'o, before Cameron Munster scored off a Harry Grant pass, and Kurt Capewell off a Kurt Mann pass.

Parramatta Eels winger Zac Lomax will also have a case to answer out of the first half after he was penalised for seemingly intentionally elbowing Trent Loiero in the head attempting to get out of a tackle.

The second half saw the tide turn though, with New South Wales attempting to pull off the biggest comeback in State of Origin history.

The Blues would score another through Brian To'o just five minutes after the break, before Stephen Crichton crashed over on one of his only runs of the night.

Brian To'o would score again in the 64th minute, and Angus Crichton in the 71st, but Zac Lomax only managed to kick two out of five, costing the Blues the win.

New South Wales scored five tries to four, but will still be forced to win the series back at home in Game 3.

Match summary

Queensland Maroons 26 (Tries: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow [2], Cameron Munster, Kurt Capewell; Conversions: Valentine Holmes 4/4; Penalty Goals: Valentine Holmes 1/1) defeat New South Wales Blues 24 (Tries: Brian To'o [3], Stephen Crichton, Angus Crichton; Conversions: Zac Lomax 2/5)