A number of players have been charged by the NRL judiciary following incidents in Round 3 as rugby league made its long-awaited return.

Rooster Victor Radley will reportedly fight a charge for a dangerous tackle on South Sydney’s Dane Gagai. If found guilty, he will be suspended for one match and receive 135 demerit points.

Warrior Agnatius Paasi faces a two-match ban for a dangerous contact charge on Dragon Corey Norman. He can reduce the suspension to one match with an early guilty plea.

Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona was charged with dangerous contact for an incident with Canberra’s Dunamis Lui. He cannot reduce the one-match ban with an early guilty plea.

Knight Edrick Lee can avoid suspension with an early guilty plea for an incident involving Panther Kurt Capewell.

Norman (dangerous contact: 0-1 games), Wests Tiger Alex Twal (contrary conduct: $1350-$1800 fine) and Oliver Clark (dangerous contact: 0-1 games), and Storm youngster Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (dangerous contact: 0-1 games) are the other players facing fines or suspension.

Rooster Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been hit with a $1600 fine after he entered an early guilty plea for a grade-one careless high tackle on Rabbitohs player Alex Johnston. He is available to play this week.

Bronco Kotoni Staggs is set to miss this week after entering an early plea for grade-two careless high tackle on Eel Dylan Brown. He is available to return in Round 5.