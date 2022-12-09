The race for Brian To'o is over, with the star Penrith Panthers winger officially signing a new deal to remain at the club until the end of the 2027 season.

The long-term deal will see To'o remain at the foot of the mountains for an additional four seasons on top of the 2023 campaign which he was already contracted for.

A mega deal, it's believed To'o has received a significant pay rise on his previous contract, and with good reason.

The Penrith junior made his NRL debut in 2019, and has gone on to play 70 NRL matches, as well as six State of Origins for New South Wales and seven Tests for Samoa at the international level.

Coach Ivan Cleary said he was happy to have To'o staying on board with the club.

“Not only is Bizza a tremendous player who has continually performed at the highest level in the biggest games, but he is more importantly a brilliant young man who brightens the day of anyone he comes in contact with,” Cleary said in a club statement.

"I feel happy for our players, staff, members and partners that he will be here long-term."

To'o, who was chased by multiple clubs ahead of signing the deal with the Panthers, said he was thrilled to be remaining with the back-to-back defending champions.

“I'm very grateful and blessed to call Panthers home for the next four years,” To'o said.

“I'd like to thank everyone at the club for giving me the opportunity to do what I love. I can't wait to play for our amazing members and fans, who have shown me nothing but love and support.”