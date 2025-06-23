Brisbane Broncos star centre Kotoni Staggs has declared the club should retain Selwyn Cobbo, and that the under pressure outside back is part of the best 17.

Cobbo has played reserve grade in recent weeks after being dropped, and it has been speculated that he is on his way out of Red Hill.

A report over the weekend suggested Brisbane have just $300,000 to spend on Cobbo's re-signing, but there is little chance of that getting over the line given he is currently on a figure believed to be worth around $650,000 per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Michael Maguire has confirmed he wants to keep working with Cobbo, maintaining that he, along with Kotoni Staggs, should be re-signed.

It has been long reported financially that the club would be unable to secure both players, and Cobbo is now understood to have met with the St George Illawarra Dragons and North Queensland Cowboys.

Staggs though told The Sydney Morning Herald that he wants to see Cobbo remain a Bronco.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Selly is one of my good mates, and I've played with him for a long time. He's been on my wing as well, and we've built a very good connection there,” Staggs told the publication.

“I believe in him. He's one of those players who can turn the game around, so I would love him to stay and be here with us.

“I think Selly's in our top 17 for sure, he's one of those players who can turn anything into something. Whatever we decide what team to go with against the Warriors, that's up to Madge [coach Michael Maguire], but I do think he's in our best 17.

“I would love to see him stay, but at the end of the day, he's got to do what's best for himself and his family.”

Staggs, who signed an upgraded deal for the next couple of years himself just last week, was locked down on the same day as Brisbane secured Adam Reynolds and Blake Mozer on new deals.

The club's salary cap issues are no secret, with Brisbane currently having big-money deals at the top end of their roster for Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan and Reece Walsh among others.

Staggs said he never wanted to leave Brisbane though.

“I didn't want to leave,” Staggs said.

“Early on, when I knew I was coming off contract, I did have a look around, but I just went back to my family and partner, had a yarn and said this is where I belong.

“This is home for me. I've loved every minute of it, and the bunch of boys I've made friends with for life, and the brotherhood, I just couldn't leave."