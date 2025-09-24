Brisbane Broncos star centre, Kotoni Staggs, is walking into his side's preliminary final with his confidence high.

The electric outside back believes his team's game plan against the Penrith Panthers is a winning one, having already identified a weakness in the four-time premiers' squad.

“We just have to keep focused on ourselves,” Staggs told Fox Sports.

“We know their left edge struggles.

"Our main focus is breaking them down and then hitting their edges."

Despite the Broncos' extensive list of injuries and the Panthers' electric form, Staggs admitted his opponents strike little fear in him.

“I don't feel intimidated by them at all,” he said.

“I said it from day dot, when we did lose Ezra and Reyno, I was still confident in this team that we could go all the way.

"We have shown that, and we will show it again on Sunday.”

Despite putting 46 points on the Canterbury Bulldogs last week, the Panthers also conceded 26 points, all of which came down their left edge.

Staggs' confidence is not unfounded, and while the Panthers have always found a way to get the win regardless of who features in their starting 17, they're at a real risk of having their dynasty ended this weekend should they not shore up their left side defence.