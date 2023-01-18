Young gun Jayden Sullivan is in massive doubt for the opening rounds of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury at training.

Sullivan, who has a history of hamstring injuries, was all but certain to start the season at five-eighth as team mate Junior Amone battles court charges following a rage-fuelled incident with a tradie.

After spending the majority of 2022 floating between hooker, the bench and reserve grade, this was shaping to be Sullivan's breakout season in the NRL.

After requesting a release to join Canterbury earlier in the off-season, Sullivan's sudden opportunity has taken a rain check as his latest hamstring strain sidelines him for at least the next six weeks.

The NRL season kicks off exactly six weeks from this Thursday, leaving 'Bud' to race the clock.

Luckily for the Dragons, they received the bye in the opening round, meaning Sullivan has an extra week to recover for their Round 2 clash against the Titans.

It will leave him without any match fitness though, now set to miss both the St Helens exhibition trial as well as the annual Charity Shield clash against South Sydney, however the Dragons haven't given up hope yet.

'Jayden Sullivan suffered a grade 2 hamstring strain at training on Saturday, with an expected recovery time of 4-6 weeks. He remains a chance of being available for Charity Shield selection,' the club tweeted on Wednesday.

It marks the third member of the Dragons' spine to be sidelined, joining Amone as well as Cody Ramsey, who was hospitalised over ulcerative colitis last month.

If Sullivan can't recover in time for their season-opener against the Gold Coast, it leaves Jack Bird and Moses Bye to battle it out for the vacant No. 6 jersey.