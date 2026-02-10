The St George Illawarra Dragons enter 2026 looking for a dramatic turnaround in fortunes, but it may still be at least a year down the road.

The Red V have one of the better crops of junior players in the competition, but whether 2026 is the time they all break through and become established NRL stars or not remains to be seen.

Off-season shuffles will also raise their fair share of questions for coach Shane Flanagan heading into 2026.

Whether Daniel Atkinson can cement his role or not remains to be seen, while experienced players Clint Gutherson, Damien Cook and Valentine Holmes must lead from the front again, even as they approach the end of their careers.

General fitness and injuries were also a major headache for the Dragons in 2025, and despite beating three of the top four, they finished well down the ladder.

Here are the big selection questions for Flanagan heading into 2026.