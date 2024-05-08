The squads for the annual Under-16s City versus Country match have been named ahead of next weekend's clash at Leichhardt Oval.

Played at 11:00am (AEDT) at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday, the two squads are made up of players from the Andrew Johns Cup and Harold Matthews Cup.

Gold Coast development officer Shaun Davison has been named as the coach of the Country team.

Former NRL player Frank Pritchard will coach the City team after 256 first-grade games for the Panthers, Bulldogs and Eels and 27 Tests for the New Zealand Kiwis.

Some players fans should keep an eye on include Cyrus Bloomfield, Ashton Large, Lachlan Metcalfe (all City) and Koby Houghton, Semi Leweniqila and Triston Ross (all Country).

Six players from the 2024 Andrew Johns Cup-winning Central Coast Roosters have been named in the Country squad.

City Squad

Cyrus Bloomfield (Parramatta Eels), Talmage Brown (Penrith Panthers), Liam Challenor (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Jamie Curran (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Cruz Death (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Darcy Feltham (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Thomas Goodfield (Western Suburbs Magpies), Siotame Havea Jr (Western Suburbs Magpies), Ashton Large (Western Suburbs Magpies), Leo-Stipe Latu (Penrith Panthers), Jhevon Lele (Western Suburbs Magpies), Lachlan Metcalfe (Sydney Roosters), Michael Nauer (Parramatta Eels), Jeziah Papa (Sydney Roosters), Samuel Polley (Parramatta Eels), Talen Risati (Parramatta Eels), Braith Sloane (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Paula Teisina (Sydney Roosters)

Coach: Frank Pritchard

Country Squad

Chase Butler (Newcastle Maitland Region Knights), Kalen Cashin (Central Coast Roosters), Logan Coombes (Western Rams), Jack Dean-Potaka (Central Coast Roosters), Jake Gaffney (Macarthur Wests Tigers), Duncan Gatt-Smith (Central Coast Roosters), Koby Houghton (Central Coast Roosters), Taj Jordan (Western Rams), Semi Leweniqila (Central Coast Roosters), Billy Mulheran (Northern Rivers Titans), Curtis Mulherin (Newcastle Maitland Region Knights), Kye Penfold (Macarthur Wests Tigers), Kemp Riches (Western Rams), Triston Ross (Western Rams), Andrew Sio (Macarthur Wests Tigers), Mitchell Sleigh (Illawarra South Coast Dragons), Alexander Stephenson (Central Coast Roosters), Chip Valentish (Newcastle Maitland Region Knights)

Coach: Shaun Davison