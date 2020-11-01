SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 13: James Roberts of the Rabbitohs looks dejected at fulltime during the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Sydney Cricket Ground on September 13, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

South Sydney is reportedly set to part ways with James Roberts this week.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Paul Crawley, Roberts is prepared to walk away from the final year of his $550,000 a season deal with the Rabbitohs without another club secured.

Roberts has not played since suffering a pectoral injury against Newcastle in Round 10.

The 27-year-old has had personal issues, which also impacted his on-field performances.

Roberts made his debut in 2011 and played 149 games for the Rabbitohs, Panthers, Titans and Broncos.

