South Sydney is reportedly set to part ways with James Roberts this week.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Paul Crawley, Roberts is prepared to walk away from the final year of his $550,000 a season deal with the Rabbitohs without another club secured.

Roberts has not played since suffering a pectoral injury against Newcastle in Round 10.

The 27-year-old has had personal issues, which also impacted his on-field performances.

Roberts made his debut in 2011 and played 149 games for the Rabbitohs, Panthers, Titans and Broncos.