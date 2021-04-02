South Sydney star Cody Walker is facing a nervous wait from the NRL Judiciary after elbowing Bulldogs fullback Nick Meaney during Friday’s 38-0 victory over Canterbury.

In what was a similar incident that saw Storm second-rower Felise Kaufusi hit with a two-game ban in Round 2, Walker landed his elbow into the back of Meaney’s head.

Speaking on the incident on Fox League, NRL great Mal Meninga said Walker will be in hot water for his actions.

“Absolutely in trouble. You can see that was deliberate,” he said.

“We talk about Felise Kaufusi and his two weeks suspended for a deliberate elbow to the head… I think he’s in serious trouble.”

Walker was also involved in a heated exchange and wrestle with Bulldogs halfback Kyle Flanagan during the match that led to several teammates from either side joining the scuffle.

Walker isn’t the only Rabbitoh potentially facing suspension, with teammate Keaon Kolomatangi likely to be charged with a crusher tackle on Canterbury’s Will Hopoate.

Bulldog Jack Hetherington was placed on report during the match following a similar incident on Bunnies gun Cameron Murray.