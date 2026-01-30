The future of the NRL All Stars match has again come under the spotlight, with growing concerns over player availability prompting debate around the fixture's place on the rugby league calendar.

The annual pre-season clash between the Indigenous All Stars and Māori All Stars has been a staple since 2019, replacing the traditional NRL All Stars game and becoming a major cultural event in the game's opening month.

However, with a congested schedule, overseas commitments and injury management ruling out a number of high-profile players, questions have been raised over whether the match can continue in its current form.

Despite the concerns, South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Jai Arrow has come out strongly in defence of the contest, highlighting its cultural and educational significance.

“I love the concept,” Arrow told SEN 1170 Drive.

“I love what it's all about… I love how two cultures get to come together and represent their names and family, and learn about it as well.

“It's definitely, as a fan, the one on the calendar that I look forward to.”

Arrow also stressed the importance of the match in showcasing Indigenous and Māori culture to a wider audience.

“I love when boys are representing their culture and I suppose raising or teaching people like myself who probably aren't as cultured as they are to learn about what they're about,” he said.

“It doesn't go unknown that those two sides get stuck into each other, so I don't see why they would take that away from the fans.

“I love the concept and I'd love to see more of it.”

Players heading to Las Vegas for Round 1, those involved in the World Club Challenge and others managing suspensions or pre-season injuries are all expected to be unavailable, leaving the clash without several of the game's biggest stars.