The South Sydney Rabbitohs have approached the NRL in a bid to fast-track the promotion of Matt Dufty after an untimely injury to emerging fullback Jye Gray.

Gray is facing a stint on the sidelines of up to four weeks after damaging his AC joint, forcing the Rabbitohs to reassess their spine options ahead of their upcoming meeting with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Under NRL rules, reserve-grade players cannot be promoted to first grade until after round 11 unless a club can demonstrate a genuine lack of depth in a specific position—circumstances South Sydney believes now apply.

Dufty, now 30, returned to Australia following a period in the Super League and had been recruited as an NSW Cup option.

However, Gray's injury has accelerated discussions around a potential early call-up, with the livewire fullback suddenly in contention to feature as soon as this weekend.

In the immediate aftermath of Gray's injury, Latrell Mitchell shifted to fullback, but a permanent switch would create disruption elsewhere.

Mitchell has been part of a well-functioning left-edge combination at centre, and moving him would weaken a structure that has delivered strong results so far this season.

The situation is further complicated by a lack of depth, with Isaiah Tass unavailable through injury and Tyrone Munro currently stood down.

However, creating adjustments is not impossible without Dufty with all eyes will now be on whether the NRL grants the requested exemption.

South Sydney does have internal alternatives, with both Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker having previously filled in at fullback.

There is also some flexibility in the backline, with recent club debutant Moala Graham-Taufa capable of slotting onto the wing, which could allow Campbell Graham to shift in one spot to centre if needed.

Another option within the squad is Latrell Siegwalt, who is viewed as a versatile back capable of covering multiple roles across the backline.

That said, Dufty remains a compelling option, particularly given the added motivation of facing his former club, where he first made his name in the NRL.

His recent performances have been hard to ignore, including a three-try haul against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in a Good Friday curtain-raiser, followed by another strong outing in NSW Cup against the Parramatta Eels.

He also turned heads over the pre-season period, most notably in the Charity Shield against the Dragons, where he eclipsed 200 running metres, reinforcing his attacking threat and match fitness.

South Sydney have already navigated a similar situation earlier in the year, successfully gaining approval to elevate Ashton Ward into their Top 30 ahead of Round One when injuries left them short-handed.

With their depth once again tested, the club is now awaiting the NRL's decision as they look to plug a key gap and keep their campaign on track.