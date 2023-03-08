Data company Stats Insider have revealed who the most likely to win the 2023 NRL premiership and wooden spoon are after Round 1.

According to Stats Insider's date-driven NRL futures model the Rabbitohs have the highest probability to walk away with the premiership at 16.8%.

This is followed by the Panthers (14.4%), Cowboys (14.0%) and Storm (13.5%) who make up the top four contenders.

Depending on the outcome of the game between the Rabbitohs and the Panthers, one team may have the percentage edge come the next round.

While the Cowboys will be hoping they don't lose to their Queensland rivals- Brisbane Broncos.

Continually changing due to data received from games played, the Sydney Roosters move down to fifth after their loss against the Dolphins. They currently stand at a 12.6% winning percentage.

Cronulla Sharks (8.5%), Parramatta Eels (5.3%), and Canberra Raiders (4.9%) take the remaining spots for the top eight contenders.

On the other side of the table, the Newcastle Knights have a 20.2% chance to become NRL's new wooden spooners. This is followed by the Bulldogs (15.3%) and Tigers (13.1%), who all lost in the opening round.