After missing the Round 24 clash against the North Queensland Cowboys due to a positive COVID test, South Sydney Rabbitohs rake Damien Cook may still have the opportunity to play in the club’s vital match up against the Sydney Roosters in Round 25.

While initial reports had suggested the government-mandated isolation period of seven days would rule Cook out of the Roosters clash given his positive test on Saturday and the Roosters' next game on Friday, it’s been revealed by the Sydney Morning Herald that the club have received advice that the isolation period is on the agenda at the government’s national cabinet meeting, set to take place on Wednesday.

It’s believed the conditions of the current arrangement will be altered and the isolation period will be reduced to five days, meaning Cook would be eligible to take on the Roosters – although a spokesperson from the Prime Minister’s office would not confirm the agenda of the upcoming meeting.

But ARL Chairman Peter V'Landys has warned that just because the isolation period could change is no guarantee that Cook will play.

"We always follow the government," V'Landys told the Daily Telegraph.

"However, there is no guarantee that after five days you're negative.

"So they'll still have to pass the antigen test, all the requirements will still be there.

"There are three criteria a player has to meet before they come back. One, he has to test negative. Two, he has to show no symptoms, and three, the club doctor has to sign him

"So if he fails a rapid antigen test he won't be allowed back."

According to the Herald, Cook – who recently welcomed his second child – is only suffering from a sore throat. Should the proposed changes be approved by the government, he’ll be out of isolation by Thursday morning.

It’s well known that the current Prime Minister is an avid South Sydney fan – he even attended the Cowboys game and gave the Daily Telegraph special access, speaking of his love for the game and the club.

“South Sydney is a source of sustenance for the soul,” Albanese told the Telegraph.

“When I’m watching Souths, that’s the only thing I’m focused on, that 80 minutes of play. This is where I’m happy, I’m fulfilled. It’s my Nirvana.”

Albanese has also become involved in rugby league in the wider Pacific region, campaigning for a State of Origin game in the Pacific Islands and more recently playing a role in ironing out the issues surrounding the Mackay Cutters trip to Papua New Guinea to play the Hunters in Queensland’s Hostplus Cup.

Meanwhile the Rabbitohs are still mired in a battle with Venues NSW to play home games at the new stadium next year, after the NSW Government reneged on its agreement to fun upgrades for Accor Stadium. Even the PM wants to see them succeed.

"I want to see South Sydney play at Allianz," Albanese said.

"It's a smaller ground. It's hard to fill (Homebush) except at finals time, that's a fact of life."