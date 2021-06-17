South Sydney have locked in young duo Tallis Duncan and Thomas Fletcher for the future.

A Dungog native, Duncan has been playing in the Rabbitohs’ SG Ball side for the majority of the 2021 season, however has recently managed to get himself promoted to the Jersey Flegg side.

The Rabbitohs were drawn to Duncan’s physicality and work rate which subsequently saw him earning the Player of the Year Award in the South Sydney SG Ball team.

The Bunnies have re-signed the 19-year-old at the club until 2025.

Fletcher is currently completing his schooling at Rugby League nursery, St Gregory’s College in Campbelltown.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs are delighted to announce the re-signing of talented youngster Tallis Duncan until at least the end of the 2025 season, as well as the signing of back rower Thomas Fletcher for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. 🐰❤️💚 Read more 👉 https://t.co/EUdxzf2aIH pic.twitter.com/Ac2wNPTIXX — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) June 17, 2021

The 17-year-old will join a long list of St Gregory’s students that have gone on to the NRL. Players like James Tedesco, Sandor Earl, Trent Barrett and Trent Robinson to name a few. Fletcher has been signed-on with the club for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Mark Ellison, Rabbitohs Head of Football, expressed his delight of the double signing off the back of a busy retention drive by the Bunnies.

“Off the back of re-signing Lachie (Ilias), Blake (Taaffe), Pete (Mamouzelos), Davvy (Moale), Terrell (Kalo Kalo) and Josiah (Karapani), it’s pleasing to be able to announce the signings of these two young players in Tallis and Thomas as well,” Mr Ellison said.

“They are both very talented footballers but they are also fine young men from good families and good backgrounds with strong work ethics. This is important as it will hold them in good stead as they work through the grades and develop their games.”

“We’re all excited to watch them play, train and learn, and to play a part in their development in the coming years.”