The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly made another new signing for next season, this time bringing in a young, talented fullback who will learn off Latrell Mitchell and Jye Gray.

Continuing to rebuild their roster, the Rabbitohs have made several new signings over the past 24 months as they aim to return to the NRL Finals series and re-establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the NRL competition.

While all the attention lately has been surrounding the futures of Alex Johnston, Cody Walker and Lewis Dodd, the club are in advanced negotiations with a member of the Brisbane Broncos roster who is currently on a train-and-trial contract.

According to The Courier-Mail, Latrell Siegwalt is set to depart the Broncos at the end of 2025, which will then see him link up with the South Sydney Rabbitohs for the 2026 and 2027 NRL seasons.

The move to secure the talented fullback comes after the club confirmed the signings of Jonah Glover and Moala Graham-Taufa for next season and has also brought in Bailey Trew from the Broncos.

Named the 2024 QLD Cup Rookie of the Year, Siegwalt was handed a train-and-trial contract by the Broncos after impressing for the Redcliffe Dolphins, where he showcased his speed, craftiness, and attacking ability with the ball in his hands.

From Wagga Wagga, the fullback has also previously spent time in the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons systems before getting homesick and returning to Queensland.

Also able to play in the halves, it is understood that the Broncos were hopeful of retaining his services, but he has decided to leave to chase new opportunities and learn from one of rugby league's best fullbacks.

So far this season in the QLD Cup for the Souths Logan Magpies, he has scored five tries, provided nine try assists and made ten line-breaks whilst averaging 125 running metres per match.