The South Sydney Rabbitohs arrive in 2026 looking for redemption after a campaign ruined by injury.

At their best, and more importantly, fittest, they should be able to find it as well.

The fact they didn't pick up the wooden spoon in 2025 is actually something of a minor miracle.

Souths broke every record known to the NRL for the number of weeks spent sidelined across their top squad, but breakout seasons for a number of youngsters, as well as questions never answered properly in 2025, mean there is plenty for coach Wayne Bennett to work out heading into the new year.

Here are the key selection questions for the Rabbitohs ahead of 2026.