Nathan Merritt has revealed he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 liver and oesophageal cancer.

Merritt, who is just 42 years of age, was first diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in November, and has now been given a liver cancer diagnosis in February.

The prolific try-scorer said he would fight the illness to the end, and was hoping to "stay alive for as long as possible", while also saying he only found out a few weeks ago the fact it was Stage 4.

"I've been diagnosed with stage four cancer – oesophagus and liver cancer," Merritt said when speaking to The Daily Mail.

"It's a tough pill to swallow for my kids and family. But it's good – it's going to be a tough one, but I'm going to fight through it."

"All of this treatment is now just about trying to maintain it with chemo, and doing my best to stay alive as long as possible."

Merritt, who retired from the NRL in 2014, scored 154 tries in his 237 games, of which 218 were for South Sydney, the other 19 coming for the Cronulla Sharks in 2004 and 2005.

He also played one game for New South Wales at State of Origin level, three games for the Indigenous All Stars and two for the Prime Minister's XIII.