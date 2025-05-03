The South Sydney Rabbitohs' injury nightmares have continued with duo Jye Gray and Peter Mamouzelos picking up injuries in their Saturday loss to the Newcastle Knights.

Taking his game to a new level this season after being handed the starting dummy-half role following Damien Cook's exit, Mamouzelos sustained a dislocated elbow which saw him exit the field alongside two trainers.

"He has got a dislocated elbow, and they can't get it back in right now, so he's in a fair bit of pain actually," Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett said post-match.

This came after fullback Jye Gray exited the field with a corked quad earlier in the match. Bennett confirmed he is unlikely to back up against the Brisbane Broncos on Friday night.

At this stage, Latrell Mitchell is likely to be the only play to make their return to the line-up for Round 10 as the club's injury list continues to deepen.

Other players on the injury list include Alex Johnston, Mikaele Ravalawa, Tyrone Munro, Jack Wighton, Cody Walker, Siliva Havili, Jamie Humphreys, Shaquai Mitchell, Max McCarthy and Cameron Murray.

"We use it as an excuse and we are not going to get any better or improve ourselves," Bennett added.

"We just have to live with that. We can do better than we did today. It's the NRL. No-one is going to give you compensation for that. I don't want our players to use it as an excuse.

"They all get well paid and they all think they want to be first graders. They have got to play like first graders, it is as simple as that.

"It's a concern. How do I fix your attitude? I can't. It's personal. They have got to fix it, of course, they have. They have got to own it first."

In other injury news involving the club, it is understood that their mascot - Reggie the Rabbit - tore his calf in the mascot race during Magic Round.