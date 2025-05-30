For the first time since Taylan May toured their facilities earlier in the week, South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach Wayne Bennett has confirmed that the club have an interest in his services.

One of the most talented young outside backs in rugby league, May appeared in 30 matches for the Penrith Panthers and represented Samoa at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) before his career came to a halt following an alleged off-field incident.

Previously stood down by the NRL, ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys confirmed earlier in the year that 'he's free to play' once again and make his long-awaited return after all domestic violence charges against him were withdrawn.

After his player manager Ahmad Merhi confirmed in April that he decided to put his rugby league career on hold to deal with personal issues, May is inching closer to returning to the field.

Set to return sooner than expected, May was spotted touring the Rabbitohs' facilities earlier in the week and he may potentially be able to play first-grade once again before the June 30 deadline.

“Yes, we're talking to his management,” Bennett said to News Corp.

“We wouldn't be talking to his management if there wasn't some interest, but we're just in the stage of talking to him at the moment.

“We're trying to work things out at the moment."

May's manager Ahmad Merhi confirmed to the publication that the Rabbitohs are one of several teams interested in securing the exiled star's signature.

“Souths are an option,” Merhi added.

“He has three clubs looking at him and Souths are one of those options. Taylan definitely wants to play again.

“He is not subject to any NRL stand-down at the moment and there's nothing pending on him, so we'll leave it with the NRL.

“If and when they get a registered contract they can make a decision from there (on whether May returns to the NRL).”