Less than a week after reports emerged that Cody Walker is set to extend for another season, the South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly entered talks to secure another playmaker for 2026.

Attempting to find the right halves combination, coach Wayne Bennett made three new transfers ahead of this year, bringing in Jamie Humphreys, Lewis Dodd and Jayden Sullivan from the Sea Eagles, St Helens RLFC and Wests Tigers.

While Dodd has failed to live up to expectations, Humphreys has exceeded expectations and made the No.7 jersey his own, forming a powerful combination with Cody Walker (when the duo are fully fit).

Just like Humphreys, Jayden Sullivan has exceeded the club's expectations of him and has been a regular member of their first-grade team after spending the majority of last season in the NSW Cup.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Rabbitohs have now entered talks with him to keep him at the club for an extra 12 months for the 2026 NRL season.

This comes despite him being contracted at the Wests Tigers for the 2026 and 2027 seasons currently.

Signing with the Rabbitohs on a unique contract after finding himself unwanted by the Wests Tigers, Sullivan has been solid for the Myrtle and Green this season, whether it be playing off the bench as a utility or in the starting halves.

In 13 appearances, the 23-year-old has provided two try assists and one line break assist to go with 627 running metres and 247 tackles.