Former NRL players Sonny Bill Williams and Paul Gallen will square off on Wednesday evening, bringing a fight that has been talked about for a decade into the limelight.

The fight, to be held at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, is due to commence at around 10pm (AEST) on Wednesday, July 16, with the card getting underway at 6pm (AEST).

The trash talk between the duo this week has escalated, and it is sure to be a heated main event when the two former NRL players, now both working in TV for Channel 9, finally step into the squared circle.

How to watch Sonny Bill Williams vs Paul Gallen in Australia

The only way to watch the fight between Sonny Bill Williams and Paul Gallen is on Stan Sports.

The event is pay-per-view and will cost $70. However, Stan has an offer that includes one month of Stan Entertainment (a movie and TV streaming platform) when you purchase the event.

When will Sonny Bill Williams vs Paul Gallen start?

The main event is expected to commence at around 10pm (AEST), although this is a variable estimate and will be based on the length of time required for the remainder of the card.

The card itself - stacked with five other fights - is scheduled to get underway at 6pm (AEST) with it all being held at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

What is the full fight card?