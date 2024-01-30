One of the best forward prospects in rugby league, Alex Leapai Jr, is reportedly contemplating walking away from the sport to focus on his boxing career.

A powerhouse prop for the Gold Coast Titans, he agreed to a three-year contract with the club last season after seven clubs were interested in his services - Sydney Roosters, Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canberra Raiders, Brisbane Broncos and The Dolphins.

However, just nine months after agreeing to the deal, he reportedly has second thoughts about pursuing a rugby league career instead of a career in the boxing ring.

As reported by The Courier Mail, Leapai Jr is considering a surprise move that would see him follow his father's footsteps and focus on boxing. This would see him walk away from the Gold Coast Titans and rugby league.

It has since been confirmed that Leapai has quit the NRL to chase his dream of becoming a heavyweight boxing world champion, per The Courier Mail.

His boxing trainer, Noel Thornberry, believes he is the most exciting Australian heavyweight boxing talent in half of a century.

“Looking at this kid, I believe he can be heavyweight champion of the world,” Thornberry told The Courier Mail.

“Alex Jr is a monster and if he doesn't win the world title, I believe he will at least get the opportunity to fight for one like his dad did.

“I think Alex is leaning towards going to boxing over rugby league. I've sat down with Alex and his old man and they basically feel the heavyweight world title belongs at their house.

“His dad went a long way in boxing and as Alex says, he wants to finish what his dad started. I have been training Alex since he was a young boy and you don't see boxing like this very often in your lifetime.

“This is one of the most exciting stories in Australian boxing.”

Need some security? From LtoR. Alex Leapai jr 16 years old 6 foot 5 heavyweight (Son of the Lionheart) Willis Meehan man mountain (son of Kali) Ricky Esilva talented cruiserweight and Teremoana Jr a bright huge young heavyweight. pic.twitter.com/vgShmEbip9 — Boxshark🇹🇴 (@Korupta1) February 20, 2022

Recently turned 18, Lepai Jr became eligible to become a professional boxer on November 26 last year after celebrating his birthday.

It is understood that if he does decide to pursue a career in boxing instead of rugby league, he could be mentored by heavyweight icon Tyson Fury - the 'Gypsy King' once declared his father was the hardest puncher he had ever seen.

“I don't think there's many fighters in the world as powerful as him, I honestly don't,” Thornberry added.

“Tyson Fury once said Alex Leapai Senior was the hardest puncher in the heavyweight division and Alex already has that power and in time, I'd say he will hit harder than his dad.

“I've held the pads for both guys and Alex junior is just a bigger version of his dad.

“He is 120kg at the moment and he is six foot four at 18 years of age. He could still grow some more.”