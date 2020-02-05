Cooper Johns, son of Newcastle star Matthew, has turned several heads within the Melbourne Storm camp and is in the frame start the season in the No.7 jersey.
The 20-year-old has impressed over the pre-season and has found a new fan in teammate Josh Ado-Carr, with the winger highlighting Johns as one of the clubs standouts from their two week training camp in Geelong last month.
“Cooper Johns has been here for the last few seasons but he’s really grown as a player,” Addo-Carr told Fox Sports.
“He’s a really silky, smart player and if he fills out a bit more, which he’s really trying to do, I have no doubt he will be in the first grade squad.”
Johns was promoted to the Storm’s senior side in June after impressing n the clubs Queensland Cup representative side, the Sunshine Coast Falcons.
The youngster was also named in the NSW Blues Under 20’s side before being ruled out through injury.
Melbourne have highly sought after a new halfback to lead the ranks after the departure of Cooper Cronk two seasons ago.
Johns will be up against Jahrome Hughes and Ryley Jacks for a spot in the starting squad after Brodie Croft signed with Brisbane.
Craig Bellamy has compared Johns’ skill-set as a combination of both his father and his uncle Andrew, while already being listed as a taller, leaner player than both of them.
Johns will stand a strong chance to make his debut for the Storm in 2020 if he continues on his current path of development under Bellamy.
Well, he is young enough to grow into the role. As long as he is better than Croft.
He is a level up on Croft from what I’ve seen Rucky, may need a bit to get on 1st grade level. But looks the goods.
Not many players sons exceed their former football playing fathers.
In this case, being better than his father is not a big deal. Andrew Johns, was the only really good player out of the two brothers.
Cooper wasn’t wanted by Newcastle . So does that speak volumes for him?
That means nothing Easts, many an unwanted player comes to melbourne and becomes a superstar, just ask JAC
JAC didn’t look the superstar in 2018 grand final… every time he got the ball he was picked up and driven back 15 m
He’s up against Ryley Jacks & Jahrome Hughes, Rucky. Hughes is a pretty good player. Though , they haven’t turned him into a Superstar as yet . I don’t see a Superstar in Ryley Jacks either. So perhaps that’s why Cooper Johns has looked better at half , than the other two?
We will see …
Matty was a good player in his own right EOD. nowhere near the level of his bother obviously, but still a good player.