Cooper Johns, son of Newcastle star Matthew, has turned several heads within the Melbourne Storm camp and is in the frame start the season in the No.7 jersey.

The 20-year-old has impressed over the pre-season and has found a new fan in teammate Josh Ado-Carr, with the winger highlighting Johns as one of the clubs standouts from their two week training camp in Geelong last month.

“Cooper Johns has been here for the last few seasons but he’s really grown as a player,” Addo-Carr told Fox Sports.

“He’s a really silky, smart player and if he fills out a bit more, which he’s really trying to do, I have no doubt he will be in the first grade squad.”

Johns was promoted to the Storm’s senior side in June after impressing n the clubs Queensland Cup representative side, the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

The youngster was also named in the NSW Blues Under 20’s side before being ruled out through injury.

Melbourne have highly sought after a new halfback to lead the ranks after the departure of Cooper Cronk two seasons ago.

Johns will be up against Jahrome Hughes and Ryley Jacks for a spot in the starting squad after Brodie Croft signed with Brisbane.

Craig Bellamy has compared Johns’ skill-set as a combination of both his father and his uncle Andrew, while already being listed as a taller, leaner player than both of them.

Johns will stand a strong chance to make his debut for the Storm in 2020 if he continues on his current path of development under Bellamy.