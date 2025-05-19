Queensland Maroons head coach Billy Slater has revealed he hasn't spoken to many players in his squad this year, but did with captain Daly Cherry-Evans on two occasions.

Cherry-Evans earlier this year admitted he was weighing up whether he was going to play Origin or not in 2025, but was selected on Monday morning to lead Queensland into a series where they will be looking to reverse last year's horror Game 3 result at home.

That all starts at home again on Wednesday, May 28, when they will clash with the Blues in front of a sold out crowd at Suncorp Stadium, but Slater said he was looking forward to helping Cherry-Evans - who has struggled for form in recent weeks with Manly - be at his best throughout the series.

"To be honest, I haven't spoken to a whole heap of players over the last 11 weeks. I've let them go and play footy, and watched their actions. He [Cherry-Evans] is one guy I've been in communication with," Slater said at a Monday morning press conference after the team for Game 1 was confirmed.

"Sat down and had breakfast with him about six weeks ago, and then had a phone call with him a few weeks ago. He is very clear in what he wants, and is a very passionate Queenslander. He has led this team extremely well, played 25 or so Origins, really experienced, really important to us. Looking forward to helping him be at his best, because the best Daly Cherry-Evans is pretty influential in a footy team."

Cherry-Evans drop in form has coincided with his future being under a cloud off the field.

The halfback confirmed earlier this year that he would leave the Sea Eagles at the end of the year, but Slater laughed off any idea that the speculation would impact either his captain, or the remainder of the playing group in camp ahead of Game 1.

"Everyone is under contract, and everyone is looking for a new contract. It's just a well publicised one. He is very experienced, and I don't think it's going to impact him, it won't impact the rest of the team. He is a professional guy. The personal stuff is dealt with by them," the coach said.