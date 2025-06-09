Queensland Maroons head coach Billy Slater has revealed why he called Tom Dearden into the state's number seven jersey and made the decision to axe skipper Daly Cherry-Evans, suggesting it was what he felt was right.

The enormous call to drop the Queensland captain for Game 2 came after the Maroons lost Game 1 of this year's series.

That was on the back of dropping Games 2 and 3 last year, with Queensland scoring just three tries against a 13-man opposition in their last four State of Origin games.

Cherry-Evans, who became the oldest Origin player in history when he ran out onto Suncorp Stadium for Game 1, will now miss Game 2 in Perth with his Origin career over.

"I think when it comes down to it, we just feel that it's the right decision to be made for the footy team," Slater said during a press conference on Monday morning following the team's announcement.

"We don't take any decision lightly, whether it's a player keeping their spot, or another player coming in. All Queenslanders are considered.

"We just feel Tom is the right person for the number seven jersey right now."

Slater said it wasn't a negative for Cherry-Evans, but rather, Dearden earning the right to wear the halfback jersey.

"Firstly, you won't hear a negative word from me about Daly Cherry-Evans. What he has given this jersey, and what he has done for this footy team and this group, that'll be with all Queenslanders and with Daly for the rest of his life. No one can take that away from him," Slater said.

"You earn every opportunity to play in this jersey, and we just feel that Tom Dearden has earnt the opportunity to play in the number seven jersey, and we feel it's the right thing for the footy side."

Slater said Cherry-Evans was disappointed not to be able to play again in Perth.

"I had a phone call with him yesterday. Obviously Daly wanted to play and he was disappointed that he wasn't going to get the opportunity, but he took the news with great character and great respect," Slater said.

"We had a good conversation, we have a great relationship, I played alongside Daly and have been the coach while he has been the captain over the last four years. We have shared some great memories, and he has done some really good things.

"They are tough conversations, but it was one that was had with a lot of respect.

"It's not an easy job, but when you take this position and you serve the state and footy team, sometimes you have to make the hard calls, and that's what we feel is the correct one. We will move forward."

The captain said after Game 1 that he wanted the opportunity to right the wrongs of recent Origins, but now won't get that opportunity.

Slater admitted that changing the captain won't fix all of the issues for Queensland, who are in a must-win position as they head to Perth, with a chance of setting up a series decider in Sydney.