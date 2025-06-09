New Zealand Warriors second-rower Kurt Capewell and Brisbane Broncos five-eighth Ezra Mam have been viewed as two of the more curious selections for the Queensland Maroons ahead of Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series, but coach Billy Slater has leapt to the defence of both players.

Queensland confirmed a 20-man squad on Monday morning ahead of Game 2 in Perth next Wednesday, and while Daly Cherry-Evans' axing has dominated the headlines, it's the move to also drop Beau Fermor which has raised eyebrows.

Extended squad members Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and Jesse Arthars have also been left out, with Corey Horsburgh, Jack Howarth and Ezra Mam the other new faces.

Capewell, who has played ten Origins, brings experience to the team, and Slater said he likes what the second-rower and centre has been doing for the Warriors.

"We just felt that Kurt Capewell had been doing really well at club level and his actions have earnt an opportunity to come into the team. It's not an easy one to make, but we feel it's best for the team," Slater said during a press conference on Monday morning.

Capewell, who last played Origin in Game 3 of last year's series, can play two positions, and Slater hinted that was part of the drive to select him

"Kurt has been doing a great job in the centres for the Warriors, and he is playing in a team that no matter where he plays, he is doing a great job. They've got a really good team first mindset at the Warriors at the minute and he is really leading that. I'm sure he is going to bring those traits into this footy team," Slater added.

Capewell is expected to take Fermor's bench spot.

Slater also jumped to the defence of Ezra Mam, suggesting he is well and truly up to this level despite only returning from a long-term suspension for an off-field incident at the end of 2024 in recent weeks.

"Have you watched the couple of games back? He has been pretty good. I don't think he skipped a beat, and by all reports, he was doing a lot of training through the first half of the year while he has been sitting out," Slater said.

"He has been in this position before, been part of this squad before, and I'm sure he will take his opportunity if presented."

Mam is also under an injury cloud, but the under pressure head coach, who is battling to not lose two series on the trot, said he would be fine.

"We think it's just a little bump that he has woke up the next day. The first reports were that he was okay, and then he has pulled up a little bit sore. He is getting a precautionary scan on it this morning. He may not train the first session, but that's okay," Slater said on Mam's injury.

Jack Howarth - who himself has only recently returned from injury for the Melbourne Storm, is the other new face.

Tipped as a player with a potentially long Origin career ahead of him, it will be his first Origin camp.

The centre and second-rower could yet feature ahead of Capewell off the bench, with Slater keeping his cards close to his chest at this stage.

"We have a really high opinion of Jack, and he has done a great job over the last 18 months to progress his game and develop his game," Slater said on Howarth.

"He obviously picked up an injury about six to eight weeks ago, so that wasn't ideal for him, but since he has come back the last couple of weeks, he has been fantastic and really earnt his spot."

Teams must be confirmed in positional order by Tuesday afternoon for Game 2.