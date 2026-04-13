The Perth Bears are preparing for their entry into the NRL in 2027, and the early recruitment picture shows some promise, but mostly urgency.

With 16 signings already secured, the club is laying foundations, but it is still without a true marquee name and lacks a clear veteran figure to lead its inaugural squad.

For a new franchise entering a rugby league landscape dominated in Western Australia by the AFL, the Bears' first year will be critical.

Here are six players off contract at the end of 2026 who could elevate the Bears whilst helping shape their club's identity.

2027 NRL signing and best 19 tracker