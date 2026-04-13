The Perth Bears are preparing for their entry into the NRL in 2027, and the early recruitment picture shows some promise, but mostly urgency.
With 16 signings already secured, the club is laying foundations, but it is still without a true marquee name and lacks a clear veteran figure to lead its inaugural squad.
For a new franchise entering a rugby league landscape dominated in Western Australia by the AFL, the Bears' first year will be critical.
Here are six players off contract at the end of 2026 who could elevate the Bears whilst helping shape their club's identity.
2027 NRL signing and best 19 tracker
1. Selwyn Cobbo (Dolphins)
Selwyn Cobbo represents exactly the type of high-ceiling talent a new club should be chasing. Still only 23, he already brings State of Origin and international experience with Queensland and Australia.
Cobbo's versatility across the backline makes him especially valuable for an expansion team still defining its spine. He has previously shown he can step into high-pressure roles, including covering fullback when needed, and handled the responsibility impressively.
With stability in a defined role—either on the wing or at fullback—Cobbo could flourish into a cornerstone player. His combination of speed, athleticism, and attacking flair would also give the Bears immediate highlight-reel appeal, something crucial for building early supporter engagement in a competitive sporting market like Perth.
I suspect Kurt Mann and Damien Cook are just a year or two too old.
Cobbo would be a classy pick up and at the same time a good long-term purchase.
Connor Tracy was a utility at Cronulla, and is worth recruiting for his versatility, as well as his ability as a full-back.
Current Cronulla fullback William Kennedy is at least as good as Tracy, and recruiting him as well as Tracy would would ensure quality depth in a spine position.