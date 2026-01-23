State of Origin is the pinnacle of rugby league.

The Origin arena is where reputations are made and legends are born, with every player vying to go to war for their state.

Every year, selectors decide who those select few players will be, often favouring stars who have proven they are built for the physicality of Origin footy.

However, injuries, suspensions and form can get in the way, forcing selectors to turn to those waiting on the sidelines for their chance.

So, let's look at the six players who are realistically in line for an Origin debut in 2026, those who have demonstrated the consistency, strength and mental toughness needed to succeed in the series.