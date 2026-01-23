State of Origin is the pinnacle of rugby league.
The Origin arena is where reputations are made and legends are born, with every player vying to go to war for their state.
Every year, selectors decide who those select few players will be, often favouring stars who have proven they are built for the physicality of Origin footy.
However, injuries, suspensions and form can get in the way, forcing selectors to turn to those waiting on the sidelines for their chance.
So, let's look at the six players who are realistically in line for an Origin debut in 2026, those who have demonstrated the consistency, strength and mental toughness needed to succeed in the series.
1. Isaiya Katoa
The NSW Blues are beneficiaries of the fact the game's best half, Nathan Cleary, represents them in Origin.
The issue is that Cleary doesn't play the game's best half in Origin, much to the annoyance of Blues fans.
Therefore, the Blues' halves pairings constantly chop and change, so much so that in the last six Origin matches, the Blues have used four different combinations.
Mitchell Moses seems to be the best pick at halfback, but as for five-eighth, Luai has been rather lacklustre, and Nicho Hynes seems like he won't ever step foot in the Origin arena again.
As a result, it could be time for Laurie Daley to unleash Isaiya Katoa.
Only 21 years old, Katoa has demonstrated he has the skill and composure necessary for Origin.
Plus, the sooner he debuts, the sooner the Blues can build a dynasty around him.
