The NRL have confirmed a single rule change, and a number of "game day policy amendments" for 2022, which will impact the way the game is played.

The major rule change will be in relation to the six again, and has been previously reported.

Instead of the six again being utilised from any point on the field for any ruck infringement or offside offence, it will now only be utilised outside of a team's own 40-metre zone.

If an offence is committed that far back down the field, it will result in a conventional penalty, allowing teams to attack from a better position.

It has become something of a blight on the game in recent times, with teams giving away purposeful offside or ruck infringements well within their own half and early in the tackle count.

The official change reads:

"Penalties will be awarded instead of set restarts (six again) for ruck or 10-metre infringements inside the 40-metre zone of the team in possession. This will provide an additional deterence to defending teams who are willing to concede set restarts to gain a tactical advantage. It will also provide more opportunities for teams receiving the penalty to attack from a better field position."

Elsewhere, the NRL have decided to crack down on the free interchange rule, and trainers stopping play.

Trainers will now only be able to stop the game for a head injury, while free interchanges will no longer be offered for players being placed on report after teams began to game the system in 2021 by taking a player off, only to bring him back on two seconds later as part of the free interchange which would often be used to replace one forward with another without using one of a team's eight changes.

"A free interchange will only be granted in instances of foul play where the offending player is sin binned or sent-off. A free interchange will no longer apply when players are placed on report."

"With the exception of head injuries, only a referee, touch judge or The Bunker will be permitted to stop play for an injury. Trainers will retain the ability to stop play where a head injury has occurred. Medical trainers will continue to have unlimited access to the field of play at any time to treat an injured player."

The final change will relate to teams being named, with 22 players now to be named on a Tuesday instead of 18.

"To complement the addition of the 18th player rule introduced last season, team announcements on Tuesday will proportionately increase from 21 to 22 players."