Parramatta Eels outside back Bailey Simonsson is reportedly set to remain at the club despite requesting a release as many as four times throughout the second half of the 2025 NRL season.

Things came to a head when Simonsson was overlooked in the centres for Dylan Brown during the closing stages of the season.

It was reported at that stage that Simonsson had already requested a release multiple times from the club, and that he had told Jason Ryles he wasn't keen on playing centres.

While those reports were contested, there was no doubt he had requested his exit from the west of Sydney, with the winger handed permission to negotiate his immediate future away from the club despite being contracted with the blue and gold through to the end of 2027.

Simonsson has now told The Sydney Morning Herald that he has met with Ryles, cleared the air, and intends to see out that contract.

"There were some things away from the field that I wasn't dealing with very well, injuries and other things in my life that I didn't really deal with well," the former Raiders outside back told the publication.

"I spoke to Rylesy and assured him I wanted to be at the club and put my best foot forward for the club. I do love playing at the Eels, so it was about staying there.

"Obviously, there was that stuff going on where I was able to talk to other clubs. Once I sat down, looked at myself in the mirror, looked at where I'm at, I worked out that I had to do better, work on myself.

"It's been a tough couple of years, so it's about getting my body right. It's about doing well for the club because they have been good to me.

"We had a good chat, and Rylesy spoke about wanting me to be a part of the club. It was a good conversation, I have a lot of time for him, and [I am] appreciative of him for the whole process with the club."

In one part of his comments, though, Simonsson did confirm his preference - as reported last year - is to play on the wing.

That could leave him in a tricky spot, given Zac Lomax and Josh Addo-Carr are ahead of him, with Parramatta seemingly having more wiggle room in the centres where only Will Penisini is a guaranteed starter.