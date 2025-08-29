The NRL's "silly season" is nearing full swing.

In just over two months, every player off-contract at the end of 2026 will be able to negotiate with rival clubs.

The ever-changing landscape of NRL contracts, with players signing with rivals or negotiating with them, means that we could well see players changing clubs in November for 2027, despite a full season still to run on their current deals.

That is simply the nature of the beast.

We have run the rule over where every club stands ahead of November 1, their current 2027 squads, the players they need to lock up, and the players who are likely to hit the open market.

With the Perth Bears to enter the competition as well, hitting the open market with a blank cheque book and 30 spots to fill, it's going to be the biggest free agency scramble since the arrival of the Dolphins.

Here is the rundown for your club's needs over the next ten weeks.

You can use the drop-down menu to navigate by club.