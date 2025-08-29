The NRL's "silly season" is nearing full swing.
In just over two months, every player off-contract at the end of 2026 will be able to negotiate with rival clubs.
The ever-changing landscape of NRL contracts, with players signing with rivals or negotiating with them, means that we could well see players changing clubs in November for 2027, despite a full season still to run on their current deals.
That is simply the nature of the beast.
We have run the rule over where every club stands ahead of November 1, their current 2027 squads, the players they need to lock up, and the players who are likely to hit the open market.
With the Perth Bears to enter the competition as well, hitting the open market with a blank cheque book and 30 spots to fill, it's going to be the biggest free agency scramble since the arrival of the Dolphins.
Here is the rundown for your club's needs over the next ten weeks.
You can use the drop-down menu to navigate by club.
Brisbane Broncos
Current 2027 squad
Grant Anderson, Patrick Carrigan, Josiah Karapani, Ezra Mam, Deine Mariner, Blake Mozer, Brendan Piakura, Jordan Riki, Va'a Semu, Kotoni Staggs, Benjamin Te Kura, Reece Walsh, Xavier Willison
Current 2027 best 17
1. Reece Walsh
2. Grant Anderson
3. Deine Mariner
4. Kotoni Staggs
5. Josiah Karapani
6. Ezra Mam
7. No player signed.
8. Xavier Willison
9. Blake Mozer
10. Benjamin Te Kura
11. Brendan Piakura
12. Jordan Riki
13. Patrick Carrigan
Interchange
14. Va'a Semu
15. No player signed.
16. No player signed.
17. No player signed.
Off-contract players
End of 2025: Fletcher Baker, Jack Gosiewski, Kobe Hetherington, Delouise Hoeter, Jaiyden Hunt, Corey Jensen, Cory Paix, Israel Leota
End of 2026: Jesse Arthars, Coby Black, Payne Haas, Ben Hunt, Adam Reynolds, Josh Rogers, Gehamat Shibasaki, Billy Walters, Tom Duffy
What needs doing
The Broncos' team for 2027 is already shaping up nicely, but they do have some significant decisions to make.
While it appears Cory Paix will leave at the end of 2025, and none of the other off-contract players are guaranteed to stay, you could argue that none are pressing.
What the Broncos need to do is get Payne Haas to agree to a new deal before November 1. The star prop will be chased by 17 other clubs (including the Perth Bears) if he goes to that deadline uncontracted.
Haas has requested a release before, and while he is comfortable in Brisbane, it's clear he wants to play for a winner.
Whether the Broncos will be that under the coaching of Michael Maguire still remains to be seen.
Coby Black must be the other priority before November 1.
The young halfback is the future of this club, and with both Ben Hunt and Adam Reynolds a solid chance to retire at the end of 2026, the youngster, rated by some as the best young halfback in the game, will have the inside running on the number seven jersey at that point.
Gehamat Shibasaki has been something of a revelation in recent times, making his State of Origin debut. It's understood the Broncos may simply not have the money to keep him, although they surely must make an offer prior to November 1.
The jury is still out on the rest of the group, with Jesse Arthars dropped in recent times, Billy Walters no guarantee to remain as Blake Mozer takes over the number nine, and Josh Rogers a fringe first-grader who won't be chased immediately if not signed by November 1.