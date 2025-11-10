The NRL is expanding more and more every year, and with the Perth Bears gearing up for its inaugural season in 2027, it could be time to integrate yet another enhancement.

With the AFL set to expand its finals series to include teams finishing ninth and tenth from 2026 with a brand new ‘Wildcard Round', the conversation has quickly shifted across the codes; should the NRL follow suit when the Bears inevitably join the competition?

At face value, the idea sounds exciting.

More teams, more games, and a longer finals buzz that keeps fans engaged deep into August.

However, as with anything in rugby league, tradition and competitiveness make the answer far more complicated.

The AFL's decision to expand its finals system to a 10-team model mirrors the league's rapid growth and desire to keep more fans invested for longer.

From a commercial standpoint, it's a masterstroke, with the league ensuring that half its teams remain in contention deep into the season, giving broadcasters and sponsors extra high-stakes matchups.

For rugby league fans, the idea is immediately intriguing.

Imagine ninth versus tenth in a ‘Wildcard Round,' a sudden-death shootout before the finals proper. It would bring a whole new layer of tension and potentially create new rivalries overnight.

Once the Bears, and eventually the PNG Chiefs, enter the competition, the NRL ladder will stretch further than ever before. A 19-team competition with just eight finals spots might leave a few too many fan bases switching before September.

Adding ninth and tenth into a wildcard playoff could solve that.

It rewards teams who narrowly miss the top eight while keeping competitive balance intact. It could also create more incentive for teams to push late-season form rather than coast into off-season mode.

From a broadcast and fan engagement standpoint, it's a no-brainer.

More finals footy means more ratings, more tickets, and more drama - and we all know rugby league thrives on drama.

While the idea seems certain to be a success, the NRL has always prided itself on having one of the toughest finals systems in sport.

Finishing eighth in the current structure already feels like a lucky break, and critics will argue that adding ninth and tenth dilutes the competition.

Do we really want teams with losing records playing finals football? In a 19-team comp, that becomes increasingly likely.

The ‘Wildcard Round' could also risk overshadowing the real finals, and the NRL must ensure expansion doesn't come at the cost of integrity.

How the NRL can implement the change

Perhaps the best solution sits somewhere in between.

Keep the current top-eight format for now, but trial a wildcard-style play-in for the first season of expansion, acting as a test run to gauge fan response and competitive fairness.

If the AFL's format proves a success, the NRL will have a ready-made blueprint.

If not, it can proudly hold its ground as the code where only the best truly make the finals.

When the Bears arrive, the NRL will face a major structural crossroad.

Expanding the finals is inevitable at some stage, but how and when it happens will define the next era of rugby league.

For now, the AFL may be taking the first leap, but the NRL, as always, will be watching closely.