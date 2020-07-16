The Bulldogs should pursue Dragons skipper Cameron McInnes, according to Fox Sports’ Paul Crawley.

With Canterbury needing to bolster their spine, Crawley believes McInnes could be the solution.

He also threw up Roosters co-captain Jake Friend as a potential target, who is off-contract at the end of the season.

“What they is an experienced dummy half, a good dummy half,” Crawley said on Fox Sports’ NRL 360.

“They need a No.7 and they need a No.1. At the Dragons, Ben Hunt has found his home as a hooker and he is a million-dollar player.

“Now the captain of your club is playing lock but he is a hooker, and if he’s not the best hooker in NSW he is in the argument.

“As proud as he is for his club at the moment, I would be making a play for Cameron McInnes. A long term play.

“The other guy coming off contract this year, and again you would think there is no hope in the world, but why not get out there and have a crack – Jake Friend.

“31 years of age, give him a few years, that sort of leader could go to your club and make a huge difference.”

Paul Kent believes the Bulldogs already made the mistake of not trying to lure the Trbojevic brothers with big-money offers.

The Manly pair re-signed with the club on a mega-deal worth a combined $13 million over six years.

“I already believe they’ve left it too late,” Kent said.

“I would have thrown the bank at Jake and Tom (Trbojevic) last year before they recommitted at Manly.”