There hasn't been a more scrutinised recruitment decision in recent history, however South Sydney's decision to retain rookie Lachlan Ilias instead of re-signing local junior and captain Adam Reynolds looks to be finally paying dividends.

Ilias was outstanding in South Sydney's 38-12 victory over the Cronulla Sharks, running for 87 metres as well as notching 17 tackles, a line break assist, a try assist and a try of his own in a strong performance.

The Rabbitohs were hammered by not just the media but their own fans as well last year after electing to offer the club's all-time leading point-scorer in Reynolds a one-year deal, the halfback instead signing a multi-million dollar three-year deal to join the Brisbane Broncos.

Rewind to mid-season and the decision couldn't have been more maligned, Reynolds captaining Brisbane to a top four spot while Ilias found himself hooked 28 minutes into a contest against St. George Illawarra, though flash forward three months and the script has been flipped.

Reynolds' Broncos outfit capitulated late in the year and missed the finals, while the Rabbitohs confirmed a finals berth, and now appear a genuine threat to Penrith's back-to-back efforts.

Immortal Andrew Johns praised the Rabbitohs' decision to not give into Reynolds' request for a longer-term deal, and is impressed by what he sees in the young half.

"Whoever made that decision should be applauded," Johns said on the Sunday Footy Show.

"It was a tough decision to let Reynolds go. It's a win-win for both sides, Brisbane won but also Souths have won.

"Every time I see him (Ilias), he's building his game. Defensively I think he's the best defensive halfback in the comp by a long way."

Billy Slater agreed with Johns, and believes the decision is a win for the club that affects more than just 2022.

"They haven't just won this year, they've won for the next ten, 15 years," Slated added on the program.

"He's a career player, and if he stays at South Sydney, then they're going to reap the benefits over a long period of time."

Ilias has his biggest task yet of his budding NRL career when he faces Penrith in a preliminary final on Saturday night.

Despite being rank outsiders, the flamboyant attack of South Sydney has been known to trouble the Panthers, with three of their last four clashes decided by six points or less.

Regardless, those criticising South Sydney over Reynolds' departure are certain to be quiet during the week, as Ilias stands 80 minutes away from a Grand Final appearance in his maiden season in the NRL.