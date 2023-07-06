Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens has applauded his understrength's side level of effort during a 36 points to 12 loss at the hands of the Cronulla Sharks on Thursday evening, but was left questioning refereeing decisions.

Coming off last week's horror show in Townsville, where the Tigers were on the wrong end of the record books in a 74-0 pasting, Sheens said during his post-match press conference that his side had shown more effort against the Sharks, admitting the scoreline flattered Cronulla.

“Yeah, but again, they beat us,” Sheens said when asked if the scoreline flattered the Sharks.

“I said to the guys, last week, we got beat, tonight, we lost the game. There is a difference and people don't understand that sometimes, but the effort was there. That's what I'm saying.

“We were in the game at halftime - obviously we had come back really well after really copping a pounding in the first half by way of field position."

Sheens then wasted no time calling out the officiating, suggesting Tommy Talau's try - which was disallowed immediately before one for the Sharks - should have been a try, while he also said the two of the Sharks tries were questionable at best.

“The disallowed try to Tommy [Talau] was a tough call I think, so I'll have a look at that. Even the last try [to Sione Katoa], I thought we did enough to stop that in the corner," Sheens said.

“I'll also question the double movement thing too. You can bounce but you can't extend the ball. You can bounce into the in-goal, but he bounced there, then he reached out. To me, that's not a try, but I'll take that up with the referees.

Sheens said his side had just one and a half training sessions during the week, compounded by the loss of Daine Laurie.

“We had one and a half training sessions. I lost my five-eighth in the first training session and Will Smith came in and filled in. We have had two drop out of last week and one suspension. I thought they handled themselves with a bit of pride, but in saying that, they are still disappointed we lost the game.

“Little things just didn't work for us tonight.”

The Tigers, who sit in last spot on the table with just three wins for the season, are severely understrength for the time being but have a fortnight of games ahead that could decide the wooden spoon for the season, with the Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons next up.