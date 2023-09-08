After New Zealand international and Dally M Medal favourite Shaun Johnson was ruled out of the game against the Panthers, a surprise candidate has emerged to replace the veteran in the halves.

All rumours have linked veteran Dylan Walker to take over Johnson's role and play in the halves alongside Te Maire Martin. Walker is not estranged to the position and surprisingly played in the halves the last time the Warriors faced the Penrith Panthers.

The 207-NRL gamer had predominantly played in the centres or in the halves for the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles before joining the Warriors. Despite playing some games in the number six jersey, he has mainly been used as a utility off the bench.

Ronald Volkman would have been the likely replacement if Johnson sustained the injury before the team list was announced on Tuesday. However, Volkman was not selected in the 22-man preliminary squad.

“Ronald Volkman who has facilitated a role in the halves at points through the season wasn't included in the original 22-man squad,” News Corp's David Riccio said on NRL Tonight on Fox Sports.

“All my conversations with the NRL is that the Warriors are yet to apply for a special exemption to have Volkman parachuted into that team. I don't expect it to happen.

“The other option is Dylan Walker. Walker was named in the No.14 jersey. He has played four games this season at five-eighth for three losses and one win over the Cowboys.

“Ironically his most recent appearance in the five-eighth role was against the Panthers. It was an 18-16 loss for the Warriors against the Panthers. A couple of crucial decisions in that match went against the Warriors.

“I believe without any declaration at this point in time from Andrew Webster that Walker is the way he would be leaning.”

Earlier today, Warriors CEO Cameron George featured on SEN 1170 to speak about the injury to Johnson and remains confident he will be back for the club's next game whether that be next week or the week after.

“It's a tough one but we've just got to move on,” George said on SEN 1170.

“It's more of a precautionary take from Webby (coach Andrew Webster) but I'm not going to guarantee (Johnson) plays in the second game.

“He's taking a long-term view on it but if it was a Grand Final or our last throw at the stumps, he would be playing.

“It's a sensible move (to not play him) and it's in the best interest of our footy team.”