Belinda Sharpe will referee Game III of the Ampol Women's State of Origin series, bringing experience and calm authority to the series decider.

Sharpe, who made her first grade debut as a referee in 2019, has officiated eight NRL matches in the middle and 132 as a touch judge. She also refereed the inaugural standalone Women's Origin match in 2019 and backed it up in 2020, cementing her reputation as a trusted figure in the game.

Her international credentials include officiating the Jillaroos v Kiwi Ferns Test in 2019 and the Prime Minister's XIII v PNG Orchids in 2018.

Sharpe's finals and representative CV includes the 2020 NRLW Grand Final, QLD v NSW Residents, multiple NRL Finals Series appearances as a touch judge, and a host of All Stars and national championship appointments.

Joining her as touch judges are Daniel Luttringer and Kieren Irons, both seasoned officials with strong second-tier resumes. Luttringer has officiated six matches in the 2024 NRLW Premiership and brings a total of 62 games of NSW Cup experience since 2020. Irons, meanwhile, boasts a massive 127 matches at Cup level since 2017.

Liam Kennedy will oversee the Bunker duties. A first-grade referee and touch judge with 50 matches across both roles since debuting in 2018, Kennedy has also officiated internationally, including the 2019 women's Test between Australia and New Zealand.