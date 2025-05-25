Cronulla Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo and Penrith Panthers forward Liam Henry are both facing suspensions for on-field offences committed during Round 12's Saturday night double-header.

Henry is facing two matches on the sidelines, while Mulitalo is looking at just a single match.

The Penrith forward, playing in his side's horror loss to the Newcastle Knights at Carrington Park in Bathurst, was pinged for a crusher tackle during the first half on Newcastle five-eighth turned fullback Fletcher Sharpe.

The MRC have now returned a Grade 2 charge for the Penrith forward, and he will face a two-match ban with an early guilty plea, or risk a third match on the sidelines if he fights and loses.

It means he will miss games against the Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers over the next fortnight for the Panthers, who sit at the bottom of the table. A Round 15 bye means he would be eligible to return in Auckland against the New Zealand Warriors with an early guilty plea.

Henry was the only player placed on report by the on-field officials during the game.

In the later game, Mulitalo was penalised and placed on report for a late shot on Roosters' outside back Mark Nawaqanitawase.

The Grade 2 charge - a first offence on his 12-month rolling record - will see a one-match suspension with an early guilty plea, or a two-match ban if he fights and fails at the judiciary.

The Sharks have a bye next weekend, then clash with the New Zealand Warriors and St George Illawarra Dragons - both at home - over the next fortnight.

Both players have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine their pleas.