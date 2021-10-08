The Cronulla Sharks and New Zealand Warriors have reportedly entered a standoff over boom youngster Luke Metcalf.

A revelation at the back end of the 2021 season, Metcalf came into the Sharks side and immediately starred in the halves.

He is only on a development deal in the Shire, with that due to expire at the end of the 2022 season. His form and talent suggest he would have no problem landing a top 30 spot if a club came knocking however.

LUKE METCALF

Halfback Sharks 2021 SEASON AVG 0.1

Try Assists 0.3

Tries 34.4

Kick Metres

According to an The Daily Telegraph report, Metcalf is almost certain to sign on with the New Zealand Warriors for 2023, however, the club want him to join in 2022.

The Sharks though, are reportedly holding firm and insisting that Metcalf will see out his current deal, with an eye to potentially sign him long-term, although that is a battle which already seems lost.

The halfback spent time at the Manly Sea Eagles prior to linking up with the Sharks in 2021, but didn't play a game for the Northern Beaches-based club.

He made six appearances at the end of 2021 for the Sharks though, including a starring performance in a Round 23 win over the Wests Tigers when he wound up with a pair of tries.

The Warriors have been rumoured to be uncertain on the future direction of their halves. While Ashley Taylor is set to sign a train and trial contract with the club, there have also been rumours that all of Sean O'Sullivan, Kodi Nikorima and Chanel Harris-Tavita have uncertain futures in Nathan Brown's side.

Harris-Tavita is expected to start alongside the arriving Shaun Johnson at the start of 2022 as the Warriors assess whether he will be handed a new deal, while Nikorima and O'Sullivan are both expected to leave the club at the end of 2022, which pending on the form of Taylor, and the contract of Harris-Tavita, could open up a walk up 2023 starting spot for Metcalf.