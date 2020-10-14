Roosters superstar James Tedesco is in doubt to line-up for New South Wales in November after sustaining a knee injury during the Chooks semi-final loss to Canberra on the weekend, per NRL.com.

Despite playing through the injury that the fullback picked up in the second half of the 22-18 loss, Tedesco is now unlikely to face Queensland in Game One of the upcoming Origin Series.

Tedesco was seen in a knee brace at the Roosters’ Awards night on Tuesday, where he said he’d hope to be out it “within a couple weeks”.

The 27-year-old took home the Jack Gibson Medal for a third successive year.

Cronulla star Shan Johnson is also in the injury ward, with the Sharks playmaker set to be sidelined until May after undergoing surgery last month.

Johnson ruptured his achilles in round 19 and will is unlikely to return until two months into next season.

Johnson’s teammate’s Royce Hunt and Siosifa Talakai are facing a similar spells on the sidelines.

Hunt sustained a patella injury and could be sidelined until June, while Talakai could miss the opening rounds after a shoulder reconstruction.