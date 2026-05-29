The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed Sam Stonestreet has re-signed with the club on a long-term deal.

The towering winger might have struggled in the form department over the first half of 2026, but the Sharks were keen to lock down a big part of the club's future regardless, locking him down on a deal through to the end of 2029.

Originally off-contract at the end of this year, the new deal for Stonestreet locks him in on a three-year extension with it understood there is a significant bump in pay alongside it.

Stonestreet said his main aim was to lock down a wing spot.

“This has always been my home, I grew up here, I've been in the development system since Harold Matts and I'm excited to be here for another three years” Stonestreet said in a statement announcing his re-signing.

“I'm grateful for the faith shown in me by Fitzy and the club and while I know it's not going to come easy and I've got to work for it, I want to try to lock down a wing spot in the years to come.”

The 23-year-old's re-signing offsets a double departure for the Sharks earlier this week, when the club lost both centre Jesse Ramien and winger Sione Katoa to the North Queenslancd Cowboys.

Stonestreet will now line up on the wing in the years to come alongside Ronaldo Mulitalo, while the club losing Chris Vea'ila (Perth Bears) and Mawene Hiroti (Gold Coast Titans) at the end of 2026 means KL Iro is likely to be joined by youngster Michael Gabreal in the centres long-term.

Elsewhere around the club, Cameron McInnes has revealed he is leaving at the end of year, although it's yet to be announced by either the Sharks or his new club in England.

With Siosifa Talakai's name added to the list of departures, and only Owen Trout from England added as a new signing, the Sharks, with a long off-contract list still to sort out that includes Jayden Berrell, Tuku Hau Tapuha, Blake Hosking, William Kennedy, Hohepa Puru, Niwhai Puru, Toby Rudolf and Braden Uele, have 11 roster spots remaining for 2027.

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It's unclear whether any of the off-contract list will be locked up on new deals, although the Sharks do have a number of young players around the fringes of their Top 30, whether on pathways deals with the Newtown Jets or on development deals, who could be upgraded next year.

Cronulla's salary cap, stretched as it is with the likes of Nicho Hynes, Addin Fonua-Blake and Blayke Brailey soaking up significant money, is still believed to have some wiggle room if they want to raid the open market for new faces.

The Sharks head of football Darren Mooney said he was confident Stonestreet would continue to improve.

“Sam's continued development over the past few years is a testament to his hard work and dedication," Mooney said.

"While he is still learning his craft, we believe he will continue to grow under the guidance of our coaching staff.

"With good speed, strong aerial ability, and a proven eye for the try line, Sam has all the attributes to give himself every chance of securing a regular place in our starting side in the years ahead."

Stonestreet was the Sharks 2025 rookie of the year, and has 19 NRL tries to his name in just 26 matches.