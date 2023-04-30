The Cronulla Sharks have provided a medical update on forward Braden Hamlin-Uele after he suffered a knee injury on Thursday night.

After being on the receiving end of a Jeramiah Nanai tackle, scans have revealed that he has suffered a grade two medial ligament strain.

This means Hamlin-Uele is projected to miss up to four weeks.

Hamlin-Uele had his best performance of the season last week, where he gained 159 running metres off 15 carries. One of the players of the game in the opening 20 minutes, 44 of these metres, came after initial contact.

The Sharks have also provided an update on Briton Nikora. Nikora left the field in the second half and did not return for the remainder of the game.

Luckily for the club, the back-rower is expected to be available for Magic Round next week after having no major issues with his knee.

In other news, Dale Finucane and Jesse Colquhoun will be available for selection next weekend at the club. Finucane will return from a three-game suspension, whilst Colquhoun has successfully returned from breaking a bone in his foot during the pre-season challenge trials.