The Cronulla Sharks are still reeling off the back of their unexpected prelim appearance, and are looking to build off that momentum by strengthening their squad depth.

Boosting both their hooker and lock stocks in 2026, the club has re-signed both Jayden Berrell and Blake Hosking on one-year extensions after standout seasons in the NSW Cup.

Both players have been rewarded for their consistency and leadership with Newtown Jets, the Sharks' feeder team, who claimed the NSW Cup premiership in 2024 and backed it up with another finals campaign in 2025.

Berrell made his NRL debut in 2024 and has become one of the NSW Cup's most reliable performers, twice named Newtown's Player's Player and Best and Fairest winner.

He expressed his gratitude for the Sharks after inking the extension, admitting there's no place he'd rather be.

“Cronulla gave me the opportunity four years ago to come down and have stuck with me,” Berrell said.

“It's the best job in the world, I'm super stoked to be doing it again for another year.”

Hosking, a local junior who has risen through the Sharks' system since 2019, won Jersey Flegg Player of the Year honours in 2022 and 2023 before graduating to NSW Cup level.

Despite an ankle injury limiting him to 14 games in 2025, he claimed Newtown's Most Consistent Player award for the second straight year.

“It's always been my goal to work through the grades here and hopefully make my debut,” Hosking said in a club statement.

“This is the next stepping stone, I just want to keep learning, progressing, and pushing to be my best.”

Sharks GM of Football Darren Mooney praised the pair's work ethic and impact on the club's culture.

“Jayden and Blake are great clubmen who've been vital to our success,” Mooney said of the pair.

“They keep the starters on their toes and continue to thrive within our system.”

The re-signings highlight the Sharks' commitment to creating a deep squad, while rewarding effort and promoting talent through their development pathway.