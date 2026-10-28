The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed a contract extension for forward Tuku Hau Tapuha.

The fringe forward was off-contract at the end of 2026, but not listed among the Sharks departures at the end of the campaign, seemingly paving the way for him to remain at the outfit.

That has now been confirmed, with the Sharks locking in a two-year extension that will keep the fringe forward, now 24 years of age, in the Shire until at least the end of 2028.

He will have a chance to progress with more game time in 2027 given other departures in the Sharks pack, and said that is exactly what he wants.

“Words can't comprehend how grateful I am to be getting another opportunity to stay here for two more years,” Hau Tapuha said.

“The club has done a lot for me early on in my development as a player, but also in maturing into a man.”

“My goals are pretty clear. I want to find some consistency in first grade and keep improving my game.

“There are a couple of spots that have opened up opportunity for not only me but a couple of younger boys coming through, and hopefully I'll be able to break into that top side, week in and week out.”

The New Zealand-born forward debuted for the Roosters in 2021 and played three games for that club before joining the Sharks in 2024 where he has played 19 games.

He has also played for the Maori All Stars in 2022.

Sharks general manager of football Darren Mooney praised Tapuha's ongoing development.

"With a number of middle forwards moving on, he has a great opportunity to establish himself as a consistent NRL player in 2027," Mooney said.

"He's a highly valued member of our squad and has played a significant role in Newtown's recent success, starting in the front row during the 2024 premiership-winning campaign and again in this year's Grand Final.

"We believe he has plenty of improvement left in him and we're excited to see what he can achieve over the coming years."