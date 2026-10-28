Payne Haas is understood to be considered for a potential shock call-up for the remainder of the Rugby League World Cup after Samoa confirmed they are monitoring his recovery from finger surgery.

Haas was initially named in Samoa's 40-man squad for the tournament but subsequently withdrew from selection after undergoing surgery on his finger, which was heavily injured at the back end of the year.

The prop's inclusion in the extended squad means he remains eligible to be called upon as an injury replacement, with Samoa now keeping a close eye on his rehabilitation.

The only Samoa player currently ruled out for the remainder of the tournament is Deine Mariner, who suffered a hamstring injury on his debut.

However, any potential return would require the approval of his new club, South Sydney, as well as Haas himself.

Samoa coach Ben Gardner confirmed the situation, revealing discussions would continue over the coming weeks.

“We're monitoring the situation with Payne, and we will have further discussions over the coming weeks,” Gardner told The Daily Telegraph.

“Ultimately it would be up to Souths (Haas' new club) and Payne.”

Gardner also denied reports that Haas had spent time in camp with the Samoan side ahead of the tournament.

The 26-year-old's surgery comes before he begins his first season with South Sydney in 2027, having departed the Brisbane Broncos after a decorated stint at the club.

Haas has already made the move to Sydney, understood to have settled in Maroubra ahead of his highly anticipated arrival at Redfern.

While a World Cup return would be a significant boost for Samoa, South Sydney are unlikely to risk their marquee recruit's fitness ahead of the 2027 NRL season.

With Haas set to become a key figure in Wayne Bennett's forward pack, the Rabbitohs will be keen to ensure he is fully fit for the opening round of the new campaign.

Any decision on a potential World Cup appearance will therefore need to balance Samoa's ambitions with South Sydney's long-term plans for their new recruit.

Samoa's biggest test yet is this Sunday against Tonga, with the result to determine the fixtures of the semi-finals.