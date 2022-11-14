After already making NRL mainstays out of Jayden Brailey and Blayke Brailey, the Cronulla Sharks have rolled another family member off the production line, offering a two-year extension to talented junior talent Taj Brailey.

It will come as little surprise to anyone to learn that the latest member of the family is also a dummy-half, just like both of his NRL-playing brothers.

Though he's still a few years off his NRL debut, Taj has come up through the ranks at De La Salle and this year played for the Cronulla SG Ball team, who missed out on a 2022 finals appearance by just 18 for-and-against points.

He also represented NSW City Under-18s this year and has also represented NSW Combined Catholic Colleges Under-18s in the NSW Secondary Schools Tri-series. He has featured regularly in junior representative sides, all the way back to under-15s and beyond.

Though Taj is another aspiring No.9, it's believed he'll end up with a much bigger frame than his brothers, who both come in around 180cm. Blayke told Fox Sports back in 2021 that he believed Taj could play ‘in the middle' when the time comes, though it's not known how the youngest Brailey would feel about such a move.

The contract extension was confirmed today by his management company, Titan Sports.